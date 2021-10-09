ORONO, Maine — A University of Maine center that performs research about transportation is getting a boost of more than $2.5 million from the federal government.

The UMaine Center for Transportation Infrastructure Durability Center has received the money from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The center’s website states that it’s mission is to “to develop innovative, sustainable, next-generation solutions to improve the durability and extend the lifespan of existing and new transportation assets in New England and beyond.”

The Grist Mill Bridge in Hampden, which was recently completed, is an example of the way UMaine’s research has benefited the state, said Republican Sen. Susan Collins. She said the funding “will support additional research to build more resilient bridges, roads, and rail lines that will help improve safety and save taxpayer dollars.”