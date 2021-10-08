There were just two field hockey teams with undefeated records in America East play entering Friday afternoon’s game between the University of Maine and the University of California at Berkeley in Orono. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

And now UMaine stands alone.

The Black Bears received goals from Hana Davis, Julia Ross, Poppy Lambert and Chloe Walton and generated 18 shot attempts to California’s four en route to a 4-1 win at the UMaine field hockey complex.





UMaine, ranked 25th in the country, has now won seven in a row and improved to 8-5 overall and 4-0 in the conference. California is 6-4 and 2-1, respectively.

Davis opened the scoring with 11:43 left in the first half when she fired a Walton rebound past Cato Knipping for her fifth goal of the season. Ross extended the lead with 47 seconds remaining before the intermission when she used a reverse stick to snap home a loose ball for her first.

Lambert’s eighth goal and fourth in three games came off a penalty corner as Madisyn Hartley settled Brittany Smith’s insertion.

Maddie Cleat pulled one back when a shot deflected off her stick, went airborne and landed behind Mia Borley, but Walton’s brilliant individual effort capped the scoring as she made a long run before roofing a backhander into the far corner.