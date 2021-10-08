The “Explore New England” television series continues to highlight the beauty of Maine’s outdoors and the numerous recreational opportunities awaiting residents and visitors.

The most recent episode of the show, “Northern Exposure: Northern Maine Winter,” focuses on winter adventures in the region.

The program features visits for cross-country skiing at Penobscot River Trails in Grindstone, snowmobiling and fat-tire biking at the New England Outdoor Center in Millinocket, and a snowshoeing trek to Daicey Pond Cabins in Baxter State Park.





“Explore New England” producer, editor and host Tom Richardson has again shined a spotlight on some of Maine’s noteworthy recreational treasures.

The show allows the people who operate and utilize the facilities to tell their stories while taking part in the activities they love. The folks share their passion for enjoying recreation in the woods.

The stories are told against a backdrop of some stunning video footage that takes viewers to the remote locations, all while remaining in the comfort of their living rooms.

All episodes of Explore New England, which air initially on the New England Sports Network (NESN), also are available on the show’s YouTube channel.