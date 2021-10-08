Letters submitted by BDN readers, edited and verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Unless someone lives in a cave, they’ve probably seen the ad campaign that Central Maine Power and its allies unleashed about how their corridor was going to save the planet from climate change. What they may not have noticed is that those ads have stopped in favor of a new approach as the international corporation likely saw that their “green” ad campaign was not swaying us smartly skeptical voters.

We are now being inundated with a new message that they apparently hope will poll better and to distract you from what Question 1 is really about. So let’s get this straight: I’m confident Question 1 is about the CMP corridor, plain and simple.

CMP seems to be trying its best to capitalize on the current unsettled political climate by saying Question 1 is unconstitutional and creates retroactive laws that we should all somehow fear. The truth is, we wouldn’t be having this conversation if the state constitution had been followed in the first place (a two-thirds majority vote is required from our Legislature before public lands can be significantly altered, which never happened).

If people actually read Question 1, they will see that unless someone happens to be building “high impact transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region” they have little to fear. It has to be retroactive because CMP started construction despite the fact that their project was being challenged.

CMP seems to be banking on the fact that they can confuse Mainers into believing that this is something that it isn’t. Let’s prove them wrong. Vote yes on Question 1 to stop the CMP corridor.

Tom Edge

Camden