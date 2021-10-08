After three years at the helm, Rockland Police Chief Chris Young is leaving the department to take a job in the private sector.

Young submitted his retirement notice to City Manager Tom Luttrell Friday morning. He will leave the department early next month. Young declined to publicly say what his new job will be.

A replacement has not yet been chosen, though Young said he feels there are good candidates within the department.

“This is bittersweet. I still love the department. I still love my job. But it’s time,” Young said. “I’ve been offered a private sector job that I just can’t refuse.”

Young has been with the department for 25 years. Over that time he has served as a patrol officer, a detective and deputy chief. He has served as police chief since 2018, following the retirement of former Rockland Police Chief Bruce Boucher.

Prior to joining the Rockland Police Department, Young worked for both the Rockport Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Young’s father was a Maine State Police Trooper.

Young said his decision to leave the department is not related to the recent formation of a police review committee. The city council formed the committee this summer. It is tasked with reviewing the operations of the police department and investigating ways to improve policing in the city.

“If you’re not doing anything wrong […] then you have nothing to hide and we have nothing to hide,” Young said.