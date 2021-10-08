The union representing Bangor’s fleet maintenance technicians has ratified a new contract with the city.

Under the new two-year contract, workers will receive a 2 percent cost of living adjustment each year, a 2.5 percent wage increase each year, increased allowances for boots and safety gear, and increased compensation hours from 70 the first year and 80 hours the second, according to the Maine AFL-CIO.

“Overall, we feel that this was an improvement over the initial proposals made by the City,” said Serina DeWolfe, a labor representative for the American Federation Teachers Local 6071, of which the Bangor Federation of Public Employees is a member.

“The members are happy with the increase in not only the wages but the safety eyewear increase and the increased accrued comp time. The negotiations went smoothly and we credit the City for working collaboratively with us to reach an agreement we can all live with.” DeWolfe said Friday morning.

The union represents the workers who fix and maintain Bangor’s fleet of buses, police cars and fire trucks.