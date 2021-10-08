BREWER — Ten Bucks Theatre presents “Scary Stories,” a collection of spooky tales of the Halloween season by Edgar Allan Poe, HP Lovecraft, and Washington Irving interspersed with poetry guaranteed to raise goose bumps of delight.

This reading is free to the public. Donations accepted and appreciated. “Scary Stories” takes place in Indian Trail Park in Brewer Saturday and Sunday Oct. 16-17 at 1 and 4 p.m.

For more visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/TenBucksTheatre/events or our website at





http://www.tenbuckstheatre.org/scary-stories/. If you have questions please contact us at 207 884-1030.

The cast is Joe Fisher, Brent Hutchins, Ben Layman, Julie Arnold Lisnet, Natalie Lisnet, Peter Natali, Sage Neptune, Deanna Rice, Holly Schreiber, Owen Sinclair, and Jennifer Snow.