Hampden Academy 4, Brewer 2 Hampden Academy scored three second half goals to defeat Brewer 4-2.

Reese Levesque led the Broncos with two goals, while Danielle Masterson and Paige Oakes each contributed a goal.





The Witches received goals from Bre Lavin and Grace Henry.

Goalkeeper Jada Bilodeau made two saves for the Broncos.

JV: Brewer 2, Hampden Academy 1