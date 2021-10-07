Bangor 3 (5-2-2), Oxford Hills 2 (0-9-1)
The Bangor Rams defeated the Oxford Hills Vikings 3-2 on Wednesday evening.
It was Bangor’s first game on the new turf at Cameron Stadium.
The Rams scored 28 seconds into the game when Beckett Parkin slid a through ball to the streaking Daemon Maskala who one-timed it home.
The Vikings answered 4 minutes later when Andrew Merrill finished a cross from Cole Pulkkinen’s corner kick.
Later in the first half, Josh Partal scored to give the Rams a 2-1 lead, but Paavo Johnson answered three minutes later to tie the game at 2-2.
In the second half it was all Rams as they peppered Oxford Hills goalie Emmett Hand with 17 shots. Bangor’s Noah Varisco finally beat Hand from 5 yards out, with another assist from Parkin.
Bangor’s defense held Oxford Hills without a shot in the second half. Hand finished with 20 saves on 23 shots while Bangor’s Trey Bourassa made three saves on five shots.
Bangor improves to 5-2-2 while Oxford Hills falls to 0-9-1.