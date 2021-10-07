PORTLAND — All are welcome to gather at a special series set for Portland in October that will focus on the spiritual dimensions of mourning and grief. The series is entitled “Praying Through Grief” and will be held in the Monsignor DiMingo Hall at St. Peter Church, located on 72 Federal Street in Portland, on Saturday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 16, 23, and 30.

Led by award-winning author Gemma Cannon and members of the Consoling Hearts Ministry, sessions will draw upon the deep Catholic tradition of bereavement through Scripture, prayer, and reflection. Each of the three sessions stand alone, allowing community members to attend all three or just one or two.

Cannon is a grief specialist and the author of “Voices of the Night,” which reveals a path to renewal that is sustained by hope. She is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and the Columbia University School of Social Work. In her social work practice, she has provided both individual and group counseling to those living with illness and grief and has presented seminars on addiction, stress, and bereavement to Fortune 500 companies throughout the United States.





“I help people to transform their lives by healing their grief,” said Cannon. “This is for individuals who are living with grief that won’t go away and for whom the traditional 21st century guidance for living with grief like ‘letting go’ and ‘moving on’ isn’t working. Here, you will find a forgotten, but effective, 19th Century framework for living with grief that works, with wisdom, information, tools, and stories to sustain you through grief and help you live with hope again.”

The Consoling Hearts Ministry is a group that provides prayerful support for the families of the deceased at the Portland Peninsula and Island Parishes. They are also involved in assisting clergy at funerals and helping to educate on death and related issues. For more information on the “Praying Through Grief” series, contact the parish at 207-773-7746.