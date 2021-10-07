ROCKPORT — Bay Chamber Concerts presents the first of their Café Concerts featuring the Jupiter String Quartet on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Rockport Opera House. The event will also be livestreamed for at home viewing.

The evening consists of a selection of repertoire from the much-celebrated Quartet’s American Prism program, inspired by this country’s wonderfully diverse and unique musical traditions as they are brought to life in the string quartets of some of the country’s most beloved composers from the last 125 years. The performance begins at the turn of the 20th century with Charles Ives, and journeys through contemporary re-imaginings of popular music from the 1910s and 1920s, the pioneering string quartet (1931) of Ruth Crawford Seeger, the gorgeous Lyric from George Walker’s first-string quartet and Florence Price’s complex and rich interpretations of simple folk tunes. The concert also includes upbeat dances from John Adams, and contemporary voices including a response to climate change by Michi Wiancko and Four on the Floor by Judd Greenstein. The concert offers a tiered pricing structure for increased accessibility. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required at the door and all patrons must wear a properly fitting mask at all times.

For more information on Bay Chamber Concerts and Music school, please visit baychamber.org or call 207-236-2823.





Ages 35+: $35 | Ages 22-35: $20 | Ages 21 and Under: pay what you wish. Virtual Tickets: $15.

Based in Rockport, Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School is a 501 (c)(3) registered nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of people in our community through high-quality concert programs, music education and community engagement. Bay Chamber acknowledges the importance of all musical languages and encourages people of all ages and abilities to explore them both in concerts and in the classroom.