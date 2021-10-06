Tyler Krusz, a native of Cranston, Rhode Island, will be the new sports anchor at WVII Channel 7 and WFVX Channel 22 in Bangor.

He is expected to begin his new role within the next two weeks. He was previously the sports director at WBKB/ABC 11/Fox in Alpena, Michigan.

John Wagoner, the station’s previous sports director/anchor, left after three years to join his longtime girlfriend in Brooklyn, New York, and pursue opportunities in sports social media. Dave Peck was promoted from sports anchor to sports director/anchor.

The 23-year-old Krusz is a University of Rhode Island graduate who served as the color commentator for the campus radio station’s coverage of URI sports. He has degrees in political science and journalism.

He covered two Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournaments and later, as an intern at Fox Providence, he was involved in New England Patriots coverage.

Peck said Krusz has “a lot of energy” and an impressive resume.

“And he is from New England and is excited about getting back here,” Peck added.

“I used to visit the lakes and beaches in New Hampshire and Maine as a kid,” Krusz said. “Once you leave New England, it’s hard not to miss it and you want to come back.”

He lists hiking, fishing and golf as three of his favorite leisure time activities.

He became the sports director at WBKB/Fox in November 2020.

Krusz said one of the memorable games he covered while he was at URI was the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association football game between the Rams and the UMaine Black Bears.

UMaine rallied from a 30-14 deficit to take a 35-30 lead with 2:28 to go on quarterback Chris Ferguson’s 9-yard touchdown run.

URI answered with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Vito Priore to Aaron Parker with 51 seconds left, but Kenny Doak’s 39-yard field goal on the last play of the game won it for UMaine 38-36.

“That game drove me nuts. That was the year Maine went on its playoff run,” Krusz said.

UMaine won the CAA championship and reached the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals for the first time in school history.