Don’t forget divisiveness of LePage years

Mainers should view the return of Paul LePage to the political arena with fear and trembling. Whatever one thinks of the policies of Gov. Janet Mills, give very careful thought to the legacy forged by LePage in his previous two terms. Do we really want to return to the dark days of politics by bullying, threats and insults? Space does not permit me to list all of his past words and works that comprise these occurrences, but they are all well documented.

On such matters, our memories should not be short. Do we want to go back to the divisiveness and obnoxiousness that spewed from Augusta in those days? Do we want to wake up everyday worrying about who and what group our governor insulted that day? It’s not a question of policies and viewpoints, but it is a question about manners in which way these things are carried out.





Politics has always been a dirty game, but it need not sink back down to the lows of intolerance and scorn of the LePage years. Mainers, and the Republican Party, can do better, much better, and should say no to Paul LePage.

David Mahoney

Greenville

Interesting spending bill math

That’s some pretty neat math by Mary Smith in a recent letter to the Bangor Daily News on the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better bill. Roughly $1,000 a head if you divide it out by every man, woman, child and infant in the nation. President Joe Biden’s got her beat: he’s saying it won’t cost anything. I’d have to ask then, why raise taxes?

It’s kind of sobering for a 5-year-old child starting kindergarten to find out they owe so much in taxes already, that’s a lot of lawns to mow. Maybe the progressives will give them a credit card to put it on.

Here’s another way to look at it: There are 176 million households and married couples in the country. Out of those, 144 million file a tax return, 32 million do not. That seems like a good place for the IRS to start auditing, to me.

Out of the 144 million that file tax returns, 75 million pay no federal income taxes. The top 5 percent pay 60 percent of federal income taxes. No reason they shouldn’t kick in another 40 percent, right? That would get the rest of us off the hook. At any rate, that’s a tad over $50,000 per household on those that pay taxes.

To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, who said it best: The trouble with a liberal is what they think they know and what they know they know, it just ain’t so.

My grandfather always said there’s no point in arguing with a fool. I don’t know who gets credit for that quote, probably my grandmother.

Kevin Davis

Plymouth

Bad reception

Consider the theodicy paradox in America. God exists, is all good, all knowing and all powerful. Such a being has no limits to its ability. A good being will always eliminate all the evil that it can. Evil exists, so God must not. Hear the assumptions? A good God is supposed to protect us all from volcanoes, earthquakes, drive-by shootings and global pandemics. But casting blame on the divine being/ultimate power keeps us from growing in our beliefs.

Bad things happen to good people every hour. That is the case of bad reception. We do not want to live in a world that requires living in paradox, enigma or awe. Bad reception means we don’t see the picture clearly from our vantage point. I know personally that violent experiences and personal suffering blur our vision of relief in the future. Also, we cannot accurately remember the kindnesses and love from our past because of the anguish or agony of our present understandings.

Anyone can have bad reception. The challenge is to look from a different perspective to gain a deeper understanding. We can learn something new if we are open beyond our pain.

James Weathersby

Augusta