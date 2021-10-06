A bicyclist was badly injured after colliding with a boat trailer on Tuesday evening in Portland.

The 63-year-old collided with a boat trailer that was being towed by an SUV at around 6:53 p.m., according to David Singer, communications liaison for the Portland Police Department.

The crash happened near 335 Forest Ave. The cyclist was transported to the Maine Medical Center with severe injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the Portland Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the crash.