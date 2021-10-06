ELLSWORTH — Four candidates running for two seats on Ellsworth’s City Council will gather for an in-person forum on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Grand Theater. The program is open to the public and free of charge. Meet the Candidates 2021 is produced in partnership with Heart of Ellsworth, The Ellsworth American, and sponsored by the Maine Humanities Council.

This annual nonpartisan production aims to provide an educational platform for the voting residents of Ellsworth. All candidates running for a seat on the Ellsworth City Council are encouraged to participate. Events like this raise awareness of local issues and connect community members to participate in our local democracy.

The Oct. 12 conversation will include four candidates; Casey S. Hanson, Edward Mathias Kamin III, John D. Linnehan, and Steven E. O’Halloran. The role of moderator will be served by Cyndi Wood, managing editor of The Ellsworth American. The audience is encouraged to submit questions ahead of time for possible inclusion in the forum. Questions may be submitted online: https://forms.gle/ksKD9AUiPFY1FBcz5.





This year’s event will be held at The Grand Theater in downtown Ellsworth and broadcast live on the Heart of Ellsworth YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWEs20KubnolEybn6lh4-WA or Facebook live. City of Ellsworth residents who subscribe to Spectrum can tune in via the city’s public access Channel 7. All broadcast links can be found at heartofellsworth.org

Heart of Ellsworth’s Executive Director Cara Romano said, “We are proud to bring this important event back to an in-person forum to help educate the community about candidates who are running for Ellsworth city council. We will continue to broadcast and record the event to ensure audience accessibility for all who are interested in attending via online or in person.”

The mission of Heart of Ellsworth is to promote economic, artistic, cultural, educational, historical, and environmental activities in the “downtown” area to provide a vibrant community for all residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local government.

For more information about the event, email cara@heartofellsworth.com or visit heartofellsworth.org.