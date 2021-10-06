Hosted by the Maine Affiliate of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America

WHAT: Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event. Thousands of families, friends, co workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s fight to improve the  lives of people affected by HD and their families. 

WHO: Contact: Nancy Patterson. Phone: 207-669-5212. Email Address: pattersonnancy68@gmail.com.

WHERE: Ellsworth High School, 24 Lejok Street.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. 

EVENT INFO: 30 minute interval registrations. All donations go towards HDSA.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells  in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities usually during their prime working  years and has no cure. Every child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the faulty  gene that causes Huntington’s disease. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic  Americans and 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease. In less than 10 percent of cases, juvenile Huntington’s disease affects children & adolescents. JHD usually has a more rapid progression  rate than adult onset HD; the earlier the onset, the faster JHD progresses. HD is described as having  ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases – simultaneously. HD is characterized by a triad of  symptoms, including progressive motor dysfunction, behavioral disturbance and cognitive decline. 

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to  improving the lives of everyone affected by HD. From community services and education to advocacy  and research, HDSA is the world’s leader in providing help for today and hope for tomorrow for  people with HD and their families.  

To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of  America, visit www.HDSA.org or call 1-800-345-HDSA.