SOUTHPORT — Do you know where your yarn is grown?

On Sunday, Oct. 10 join Real Maine members for the first Maine Fiber Tour and Trail. Celebrate Maine grown fiber and support your local farms. Explore the farms, observe the hand crafts and feel the local quality of Maine-grown fiber.

Cape Newagen Alpaca Farm in Southport will be a stop along this trail!





Register online to reserve your space during one of their free tours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. They will be demonstrating some of their handcrafted skills such as carding, spinning and braiding used to create their yarn, rugs and roving. All of their fiber/wool is harvested right from the alpacas they raise on their farm. If you are interested in understanding where your yarn for your next project comes from, Cape Newagen Alpaca Farm is proud to share with you their sustainable, low carbon footprint process!

Meet the alpacas during your tour: only 15 spaces per tour. Tours are outside with space for social distancing. All visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination or mask up during the tour. Upon entering the gift shop and studio, face masks are required for all. This event is rain or shine! To reserve your space visit: https://www.capenewagenfarm.com A link to this event is on their home page.

Cape Newagen Alpaca Farm is open for tours if you can’t make this event.

Fall and winter hours: Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays: noon to 4 p.m.

All tours and treks are booked on their website.

For more information on the entire Maine Fiber Trail and Tour visit https://www.realmaine.com and choose Activities / Events on the top of the home page. The calendar will appear- choose Oct. 10 to bring you to the full event listing.