As the number of Mainers vaccinated against COVID-19 rises, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center continues to respond to the needs of the community. The Medical Center will launch a public clinic on Thursday, Oct. 7 for those eligible to receive the Pfizer booster. The clinic will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northern Light Health Center, Union Street in Bangor.

Boosters are recommended for those people who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago (April 2021) and are 65 or over, who live in long-term care facilities, or are between 50 and 64 years old with underlying medical conditions. Also eligible are those 18 years or over with underlying medical conditions or at increased risk of exposure at work, such as first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, and day care workers. People who meet these criteria should talk with their healthcare providers to ensure the booster is right for them.

Individuals who received either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible for the Pfizer booster.

Registration is required to receive a booster vaccine. For more information or to sign up for an appointment, visit NorthernLightHealth.org/COVID or by calling 207-204-8551. Registered patients are reminded to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to the appointment.