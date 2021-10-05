The undefeated Hermon High School girls soccer team found itself in an uncharacteristic position in Tuesday night’s matchup against once-beaten Ellsworth. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

It was trailing 2-0 early in the first half on a pair of goals by high-scoring Ellsworth senior Addi Laslie.

But late first-half goals by Hermon’s Lyndsee Reed and Michaela Saulter tied it up and the Hawks received second-half goals from Sydney Gallop, Reed and Madi Higgins to run their record to 7-0 by virtue of a 6-2 victory at Pollard Field in Hermon.





Reed had a hat trick for the Hawks.

Ellsworth is now 7-2 with both losses coming from Hermon.

Junior striker Reed began the comeback with a pretty left-footed volley off a Saulter corner kick into the far corner to the left of Eagles freshman Jayden Sullivan.

Saulter tied it with a well-placed penalty kick to the right of Sullivan after a tripping infraction in the penalty area.

Gallop gave Hermon the lead for good early in the second half with her 97th career goal.

She launched a perfectly placed 30-yard shot into the upper far corner past senior goalie Margarita Nadeau.

Reed extended the lead off a pass from Gallop and ripped a left-footed shot into the short side corner from 15 yards out.

Higgins capped the scoring when she intercepted an Ellsworth clearing pass and lofted a 35-yarder over Nadeau’s head.

Laslie opened the scoring when she took a pass from Paige Sawyer and sailed a 20-yard shot from the left wing that deflected into the net off the hand of Hermon goalie Bella Bowden.

She extended the lead with a powerful shot from the top of the penalty area off a Morgan Clifford pass.

Reed capped her hat trick with 25 seconds left.