Penobscot Valley High School 4 (7-1), Bangor Christian 0 (1-8) At Howland, PVHS had a balanced attack to beat Bangor Christian 4-0.

Eighth grader Lauryn Smart scored the only goal of the first half as she chipped in a shot from the 18-yard line over goalkeeper Leah Higgins.





The score would remain the same in the second half, until Holly Loring sent a cross from the right corner to Julia Durost, who trapped the ball quickly and scored near the opposite post.

Ali Gilman would later put away a penalty kick, and finally 8th grader Lila Cummings scored on a low cross from Loring to close out the scoring.

Emilee Ireland had three saves on three shots for the 7-1 Howlers, while Higgins stopped 11 of 29 for the 1-8 Patriots.