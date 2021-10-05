Lee Academy 4 (11-0), Schenck/Stearns 1 (3-6) At Lee , the Pandas finally broke a 1-1 tie with 12:45 remaining in the match and went on to record their 11th straight victory. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Niccollo Balletto, assisted by Finn Knowles, scored the game-winning goal.





Kutay Erturk, Luis Soto and Pedro Anselmo had the other Lee goals. Ethen Allard and Eray Bahcekapili added assists.

Lee Academy goalie Andrew Scott made seven saves on 10 shots.

Schenck’s lone goal was scored by Kaden Hannan, and keeper Kole Giberson made 25 saves on 40 shots.

Lee Academy improves to 11-0 and Schenck falls to 3-6 .