Maine Central Institute 6 (7-1), Winslow 2 (3-4) Ella Louder and Gracie Moore scored two goals apiece to lead the MCI Huskies past the Winslow Black Raiders in field hockey action on Monday afternoon in Pittsfield.

Moore scored with 3:23 left in the first quarter to put MCI on the board. Louder scored two goals within 90 seconds, including a goal on a corner with time expired at the end of the second quarter.





Moore and Trinity Leavitt scored in the third quarter, and Hannah Weaver scored in the fourth. Moore, Jenessa Foster and Alivia Ward recorded assists.

For Winslow, Leah Knight scored at 12:32 of the third quarter to put Winslow on the board. Jocelyn Davis added a goal in the fourth quarter, assisted by Knight.

MCI goalie Keydaliz Rivera had five saves; Winslow goalie Lainey Bell had 15 saves.

MCI is 7-1. Winslow is 3-4.