Waterville 0, Hampden Academy 7 Seven different players scored for Hampden in the team's 7-0 victory over Waterville.

First half goals scored by Brigette Levesque (assisted by Lucy Wiles), Lucy Wiles (assisted by Maya Brown), Kiera Gabric (assisted by Olivia Airey), Kennedy Fortin (assisted by Amy Spencer).





Second half goals scored by Lauren Voteur (assisted by Gabric), Brown (penalty kick), Zoe Castrucci (assisted by Ella Baldwin).

Waterville goalkeeper Phoenix Gatlin made 10 saves on 17 shots.

Hampden goalkeeper Logan Daigle made one save on one shot.

Corners: Waterville 1, Hampden 6