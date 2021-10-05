An anonymous donor is helping save Nathaniel Hawthorne’s boyhood home in Maine with a $10,000 donation.

For the past three years, the Hawthorne Community Association has been raising money to repair structural damage to the author’s historic home in Raymond.

The donor, who is a seasonal Maine resident, said he hopes others with ties to the area and the house will think about donating to the fund.

“Hawthorne is one of the great American authors, lived right here in Raymond, went to Bowdoin. Every school kid reads Hawthorne and there aren’t any other Hawthorne houses in the state of Maine,” association trustee Abel Bates said.