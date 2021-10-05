Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest data on COVID-19 from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. today. Check out our tracker for more information.

Hospitalizations from the coronavirus dropped below 200 for the first time in weeks, according to the Maine CDC. On Monday, 192 Mainers were hospitalized with the virus.





However, the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Hospital has been identified as the site of an outbreak, and 22 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility since Sept. 8.

Of the 1,026 reported people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, a Frankfort selectman who was well-liked in his community died from COVID-19 over the weekend.

As the state continues to battle the highly contagious delta variant, the Portland City Council voted on Monday to adopt a more aggressive public relations campaign to encourage masking and social distancing, rather than adopt a citywide mask mandate.

In a split decision issued Friday, two of three judges agreed that the officers could be sued for knocking on the bedroom window of Christopher French, 26, and yelling for him to come out to speak with them.

Thomas Bonfanti’s trial was moved out of Washington County out of concern that the jury pool would be tainted by pre-trial publicity.

Central Maine Power and its allies have cast the referendum as a wider battle over unintended consequences.

Maine’s ability to monitor children’s safety was questioned after two children who were under its protection died in late 2017 and early 2018.

“It was a great week,” said Lee Kantar, moose biologist for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Predictably, folks had a lot to say about the behavior that is most distressing to hunters and Maine landowners.

The city’s government operations committee unanimously voted on Monday to rename Second Street Park after Gerald Talbot, a longtime civil rights leader and the first Black person to serve in the Maine Legislature.

The newly built complex will provide stable housing for those most at risk locally, Penquis Housing Development Director Jason Bird said, including those facing foreclosure, an abusive household or mobility challenges.

With the growth of The Jackson Lab and UMaine’s composites center, eastern Maine is becoming a science and research hub for Maine.

The Rams are perched atop the Class A North standings. And they may be even tougher to beat at home now.

The two friends set off from the Maine side of the Piscataqua River Bridge on Labor Day for the 12-day expedition, which ended at the America’s First Mile Monument in Fort Kent.

In other Maine news …

Bangor community college president will step down later this month

Bates College adjunct faculty and staff making push to unionize

Old Town man succumbs to injuries from Ellsworth crash

23-year-old Maine woman dies after Vermont crash

WWII pilot’s remains returned to Millinocket for burial

Caribou native clears latest step toward becoming Maine’s top federal prosecutor

Bangor running star will compete for Georgetown next fall

Jackson Laboratory names new leader

After a week off, UMaine football team prepares to face Elon on Saturday