University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is again offering a virtual exhibit hall to showcase some of this year’s work by Maine 4-H members.

While some fairs did take place this year with in-person audiences and judging of displays, the UMaine Extension 4-H virtual exhibit hall gives members another option to show their work and expands the audience statewide. The first UMaine Extension 4-H virtual exhibit hall opened in August 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Included in the 2021 exhibits are posters created by 4-H Summer of Science teen leaders, mentored by UMaine Extension 4-H staff, who delivered weekly STEM activities to youth in grades 3–7.



More information about Maine 4-H is available on the program website at https://www.google.com/url?q=https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1633485375419000&usg=AOvVaw1ZB3bU1pUR1_zvAHglCH9u or by contacting 207-581-3877, 800-287-0274 (in Maine) pr extension@maine.edu.