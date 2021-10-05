ELLSWORTH — On Tuesday, Oct. 5, The Grand was notified that an individual directly involved with the production of NUNSENSE tested positive for COVID-19.



After much deliberation and with a heavy heart, the decision has been made to cancel the Grand production of NUNSENSE. All ticket holders will be issued a full refund.

At this time, further scheduled programming will continue including the October 9 live broadcast from the Metropolitan Opera and a Meet The Candidates event on Oct. 12.



The health and well-being of staff, performers, crew, and patrons is The Grand’s highest priority. Currently, masks are required with physical distancing. Additional protocols may be added as circumstances dictate and patrons are encouraged to check the website before attending an event.

For more information, go to grandonline.org.