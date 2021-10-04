More than 21,000 people in Penobscot County lost power in two separate outages over the weekend.

About 7,618 people in Bangor lost power Sunday afternoon, with downtown and east side customers affected. The cause was equipment failure at the Versant Power’s Broadway substation, utility spokesperson Marissa Minor said.

The utility reported the outage at 12:56 p.m. Sunday, Minor said. Service was restored at 2:06 p.m., she said.





The Bangor outage came a day after Versant said that 14,000 customers — mainly in Old Town, Orono, Alton, Bradley, Clifton, Eddington and Holden — had also experienced power outages.

The cause of that larger outage was also equipment failure at the Orono substation, the company said.