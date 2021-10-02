At Madison on Friday night, senior quarterback Austin Seavey completed 10 of 16 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns as undefeated Foxcroft Academy cruised to a 48-21 Class D football victory over Madison-Carrabec.

Foxcroft (4-0) returns to action next Saturday night against John Bapst at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Madison-Carrabec falls to 0-3.

Seavey threw touchdown passes of 46 and 11 yards to Caden Crocker and 28 yards to Cameron Chase, all during the first half as the Ponies built a 41-0 advantage.





The Ponies also got first-half rushing scores of 8 yards by Jesse Drury, 10 yards by Gage Beaudry and 6 yards by Gideon Topolski.

Beaudry added a 17-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Kemsley Marsters made 6-of-7 extra-point kicks for Foxcroft.

Foxcroft outgained Madison-Carrabec 350-159 in total yardage, including 232-0 through the air. The Ponies averaged 11.3 yards per offensive play from scrimmage.

Topolski had three pass receptions for 86 yards while Crocker had two catches for 57 yards. Drury led the Foxcroft rushing attack with five carries for 49 yards.

The Ponies induced four Madison-Carrabec turnovers, including pass interceptions from Crocker and Jadon Richard.