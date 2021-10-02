Bangor High School sophomore forward Olivia Scott became the first varsity soccer player to score a goal on the new artificial turf surface at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Saturday morning. She would add another one later as the Rams celebrated their new field with a 7-0 victory over archrival Brewer.

Senior striker Devon St. Louis and freshman midfielder Teagan Atherley also scored a pair of goals each, and sophomore forward Lily Chandler had the other goal as Bangor turned in an impressive performance. Its record is now 8-0.

Brewer’s fell to 5-3 with two of the losses coming to Bangor.





The speedy Rams attempted 37 shots to the youthful Witches’ seven.

Scott scored at 10:18 into the game, and St. Louis made it 2-0 just 32 seconds later to send the Rams on their way.

Chandler and Atherley added goals later in the first half and Scott, St. Louis and Atherley scored their second goals in the second half.

Scott said it was “really exciting” to own the distinction of being the first goal scorer on the new field.

“We were all really happy to be out there on the turf,” Scott said. “A lot of us are more used to turf from playing spring soccer.

“I think for our first game here, we all showed up and played really well as a team,” she added.

“We definitely dominated today,” and playing on a faster turf field was an advantage for the Rams, St. Louis said.

“It was a lot easier to run, pass and shoot, for sure,” said St. Louis, whose goal on Wednesday gave Bangor a 1-0 road win over Camden Hills that snapped the defending four-time Class A state champions’ 71-game unbeaten streak (70-0-1).

“It wasn’t our best effort but Bangor played well,” said Brewer coach David Hamel. “Credit to them. They moved the ball, they put us back on our heels the first 10 minutes and it was tough to recover after that.”

St. Louis assisted on the game-opening goal as she tracked down a loose ball in the corner to the left of Brewer goalkeeper Bella Tanis. She put a perfect pass to the top of the penalty area that Scott curled neatly into the upper far corner with the inside of her right foot.

St. Louis expanded the lead when she burst down the left side after taking a pass from Anna Connors and poked a low shot inside the near post from 12 yards out.

“There was so much space wide open. Why not take it and shoot low because [the turf] is obviously faster?” said St. Louis. “I’ve been trying to aim lower and for the corners.”

Chandler made it 3-0 seven minutes later when she sliced across the penalty area to the left and roofed a rising shot into the near corner from 10 yards out.

Atherley closed out the first-half scoring with the first of her two long-range strikes. She got plenty of power on her shot from the top of the penalty area and saw it deflect into the net off the hand of the diving Tanis.

Scott scored a nifty goal to open the second half scoring as she chested down a pass from Rachel Mathieu just inside the penalty area, turned and put a perfectly placed shot inside the post to the left of Tanis.

St. Louis scored her second by racing to the front of the net and depositing the rebound off an Emmie Streams shot. Atherley made it 7-0 with another well struck shot from the top of the penalty area that glanced in off the crossbar.

Bangor junior Emma McNeil made two saves on five shots, and freshman Eva Coombs came on to make one save on two shots.

Tanis, playing on a tender knee she injured in a 3-0 loss to Bangor eight days ago, finished with 11 stops on 37 shots.

Tanis called the new turf field “beautiful.” Despite the loss, she said, she will enjoy the memory of christening the field.

“It’s a super cool thing to tell kids later on that I got to play in the first soccer game at Cameron Stadium,” Tanis said.

Junior Streams did an excellent job controlling the midfield for the Rams while Hamel felt he received quality performances from center back Caroline Clark and forward Jordan Doak, who are both juniors.