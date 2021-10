Damariscotta’s Pumpkinfest is being scaled back because of the pandemic, but it’s not shutting down all together.

This weekend marks the weigh-in of the giant pumpkins with cash prizes, including $2,500 for the biggest pumpkin.

Later this week, the giant pumpkins, decorated by local artists, will line Main Street. But there will be no “pumpkinboat” regatta, an event where gutted pumpkins are transformed into boats.