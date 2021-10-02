PORTLAND — All are welcome to gather at a special series set for Portland in October that will focus on the spiritual dimensions of mourning and grief.

The series is entitled “Praying Through Grief” and will be held in the Monsignor DiMingo Hall at St. Peter Church, located on 72 Federal Street in Portland, on Saturday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 16, 23, and 30.

“Led by award-winning author Gemma Cannon and members of the Consoling Hearts Ministry, sessions will draw upon the deep Catholic tradition of bereavement through Scripture, prayer, and reflection,” said Carolyn Mitchell, pastoral associate for the Portland Peninsula and Island Parishes. “Each of the three sessions stand alone, allowing community members to attend all three or just one or two.”





At the conclusion of the series, all are also invited to attend a Mass of Remembrance on All Souls’ Day on Nov. 2 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate the Mass.

The Consoling Hearts Ministry is a group that provides prayerful support for the families of the deceased at the Portland Peninsula and Island Parishes. They are also involved in assisting clergy at funerals and helping to educate on death and related issues.

For more information on the “Praying Through Grief” series, contact the parish at 207-773-7746.