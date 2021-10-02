BANGOR – All Husson University students, faculty and staff are invited to participate in a free five-kilometer (5K) color run on Sunday, Oct. 3. The race kicks off at 1 p.m. in front of the Newman Gymnasium at 1 College Circle on the University’s Bangor campus. The event is a great way for students to meet their peers and get some exercise.

“The event is open to the entire Husson campus community. Anyone can participate regardless of their fitness level,” said Ryan Wheelock, president of Husson University Student Government. “It doesn’t matter if individuals run or walk. The idea is to get outside and just have some fun.”

“During color runs, participants are periodically doused along the race route in a different colored powder,” said Ashley Silva, president of the Exercise Science Society at Husson University. “While participants can wear whatever they like, it is recommend that runners wear some sort of white shirt.”





“White garments help other participants see and enjoy the fun,” said Wheelock. “To make this even more fun, student government is offering free shirts and sunglasses to the first 100 individuals who register for the event.”

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. in front of the Newman Gymnasium on Sunday. Students and other campus community participants will be asked to sign in when they arrive at the event. This sign in sheet will determine who receives shirts and sunglasses. Participants will need to provide their Husson email address to show they are part of the campus community. The 5K route is a little over three laps around campus. For more information, email studentgov@husson.edu.

The purpose of Husson University’s Exercise Science Society is to give the Husson community a better sense of their overall body health. The Society also encourages people to integrate more exercise in into their daily lives in a variety of ways.

According to its constitution, the purpose of Husson University Student Government is to act as a liaison between the administration, faculty, and the student body. In addition, it serves to increase student influence in the University community, promote the betterment of Husson University, and advocate for the rights of students.

