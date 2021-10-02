Hospice of Southern Maine invites participants to take part in its second annual Hike for Hospice event. With this year’s virtual format, participants can walk, run, bike or hike on their own time and in their location of choice now through Oct. 31.

Hike for Hospice is a fundraiser to support Hospice of Southern Maine’s mission to provide compassion, care and comfort through end of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses. Last year, Hospice of Southern Maine cared for nearly 1,800 patients and their loved ones at home and at its Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. All proceeds raised from the event will support Hospice of Southern Maine, including Gosnell Memorial Hospice House (its 18-bed inpatient facility) and its Home Hospice Program. Last year’s inaugural Hike for Hospice raised over $100,000.

“We saw such an incredible response to last year’s event that we’re excited to bring Hike for Hospice back again this year,” said Daryl Cady, CEO of Hospice of Southern Maine. “Some people choose to walk in remembrance of a loved one touched by hospice, others just want to get out and be active while supporting an important local cause. Whatever the reason, we are excited to bring the community together with such a fun and meaningful event.”

Participants can register for $25 per person, with a discounted rate of $10 for students under the age of 18. Children 10 and under participate for free. Participants are encouraged to share their experience on social media and fundraise to help support the mission of Hospice of Southern Maine. Complete event details and registration information can be found online at hikeforhospice.org.