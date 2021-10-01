More than 1,000 University of Maine System students must come into compliance with the system’s vaccination and testing requirements this month or they will be withdrawn from courses without a refund.

The system said Thursday it is reaching the end of its campaign to bring students into compliance with the rules. Students have until Oct. 15 to verify their vaccinated status or receive an exemption that requires weekly testing, the system said.

The system said more than 23,000 members of the university community have uploaded their vaccination status into a university portal. The vaccination rate among residential students who live on campus is 97 percent, it said.

However, 1,098 students have yet to upload information, the system said. Several hundred other students have also verified a first shot of the coronavirus vaccine but need to upload a record showing they are full vaccinated now, it said.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy said the system needs to “help all of our students meet the science-based requirements we have established to protect our community from COVID-19.”