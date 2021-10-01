Bobby Russell, who for the past 32 years has been a fixture on radios across eastern Maine as co-host of The Morning Show on WKIT 100.3 in Bangor, announced Friday that he would retire from the station later this month.

Russell, who was general manager of WKIT for 20 years between 1998 and 2018, also serves as the station’s program director, a position that will now go to another longtime WKIT DJ, Scotty Moore, aka Scomo. Russell’s last day on-air will be Oct. 29.

Author Stephen King, who with his wife Tabitha owns the Zone Corp., which owns classic rock format WKIT as well as adult alternative station WZLO and oldies station WZON, has worked with Russell since he bought the radio station in 1995.





“To me, Bobby didn’t just host and program our stations; he was the Rock of Bangor. His morning show got thousands of people on their feet every day with a smile and maybe a dance step or two (that included me),” King said Friday. “His talent, both on-air and behind the scenes, is awesome, and I’m sure he’ll keep rocking.”

Russell grew up in Eddington and attended Brewer High School and, later, the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He got his start on-air in radio in 1975 with an AM station in Madawaska. After stints on WLBZ, WACZ and WZON in Bangor, and a brief time at WSTW in Wilmington, Delaware, Russell returned to Bangor in 1989 to program WKIT as well as host the morning show, a slot he’s held onto for more than three decades.

Though Russell has been easing into retirement after he left the general manager position three years ago, he still won’t be leaving the radio game entirely. He still plans to host on Zone Corp.’s other two stations, WZON and WZLO.