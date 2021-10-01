SKOWHEGAN — Skowhegan Savings is pleased to welcome Haley Wescott to their mortgage lending team as a community banker in the central Maine region based out of the bank’s Fairfield branch. Wescott joined the bank in 2016 as a loan processor, gaining valuable insight into the mortgage underwriting process.



“The bank is thrilled to have Haley join the community banker team as her previous role in the mortgage processing area has given her a strong foundation in working directly with our mortgage customers for years, giving her a clear understanding of the process,” said Dan Tilton, SVP of sales and customer relations. “She is passionate, energetic and readily available for her customers. We are fortunate and excited to have Haley joining us in the central Maine market.”



“My goal is to make the mortgage process simple and understandable for my customers,” explains Wescott. “Buying a home is one of the most significant financial decisions someone makes in their life – folks should feel at ease and confident rather than worried and stressed. I look forward to providing a smooth home buying or refinancing experience for borrowers in central Maine.”







Wescott, a native of Skowhegan, graduated from the University of Maine with her bachelors in liberal arts with minors in psychology and biology just before joining the bank. She was recently appointed as a leadership advisor for the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute and is on the Mid Maine Chamber KV Connect Steering Committee.



Wescott resides in Skowhegan with her family.