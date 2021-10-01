BANGOR — With COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise, Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy has decided to reopen its SOARing Eagles Healthcare clinic at 79 Marshall Road in Bangor on Oct. 1. This clinic offers free physical therapy services to anyone, of any age, who is uninsured or underinsured, and needs treatment but cannot afford to pay for it themselves.

“Anyone who is suffering from sports or activity-related injuries; motion or strength limitations; chronic pain; functional disabilities; post-surgical pain or a loss of function is welcome to contact us,” said Dr. Kimberly Steinbarger, PT, MHS, DHSc, a director of clinical education at Husson’s School of Physical Therapy, a part of the University’s College of Health and Pharmacy. In the coming months, plans are in the works to offer an “Annual PT Checkup” to members of the Bangor community.

Husson graduate students will be providing the physical therapy treatments under the supervision and oversight of licensed therapists. The sessions are a great way for students to get hands-on experience in actual physical therapy treatment settings as they simultaneously help underinsured and uninsured Bangor-area residents suffering from pain and movement dysfunctions.





In reflecting on the success of the clinic since it began, Dr. Steinbarger estimates that participating students have provided the equivalent of 200-plus units of physical therapy. “This is the equivalent of providing more than $30,000 worth of services to members of the community on a pro-bono basis.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily forced Husson University to suspend the clinic’s operations, students are looking forward to reengaging with members of the public who need assistance.

“I am so glad we’re finally able to reopen the clinic,” said Alexander True, a physical therapy graduate student at Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy. “My classmates and I have heard about the great experiences offered by the clinic. We’re eager to finally be able to make some of those experiences our own.”

“It’ll be great to be able to apply all that we have learned in the classroom to patients who are in need,” continued True. “This reopening has been a long time coming. We’re looking forward to furthering our education at the clinic and giving back to the community.”

Anyone interested in learning more about SOARing Eagles Healthcare or scheduling an appointment should email soaringeagleshealth@gmail.com or contact Dr. Steinbarger at 207-941-7181. Appointments are available on Fridays from 1–5 p.m.

