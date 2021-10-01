Autumn, with it’s with crisp, cool evenings and brilliant color palette, has officially arrived in Maine. Celebrate the change in season by trying something new and good for your body, mind, and spirit – the ancient martial art of Tai Chi.

Healthy Acadia invites you to explore the mindful, restorative practice of “Tai Chi for Health” through their free, virtual class offerings. Online tai chi courses offer interactive social opportunities that can help participants maintain a sense of community as we continue to weather challenges of the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“Tai Chi for Health” is an evidence-based program developed by Dr. Paul Lam, founder of the Tai Chi for Health Institute. “Tai Chi for Health” classes combine gentle, rhythmic exercises with mindful and focused breathing techniques to promote movement control through the integration of both mind and body.





While developed by the Tai Chi for Health Institute (www.taichiforhealthinstitute.org) to bring health benefits as quickly as possible for specific conditions, all courses are appropriate and beneficial for people of all ages and levels of physical ability. Regular tai chi practice can help to boost immunity; alleviate pain; reduce stress; improve cognitive function and coordination; and increase strength, flexibility, and balance.

This fall, Healthy Acadia is offering a full roster of both beginner- and intermediate-level tai chi classes. Classes meet for one hour per week for eight weeks. While all classes are free, donations are suggested and appreciated. Pre-registration is required. To view current course offerings and schedules and register, visit www.healthyacadia.org/ha-tcfh.

Not sure whether tai chi is for you? Not ready to commit to an eight-week course? Try an introductory session. In partnership with Ellsworth Public Library’s “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant” Big Read event, Healthy Acadia is offering free, “Tai Chi for Health” Saturday morning workshops this fall — Oct. 2 to Nov. 6 from 10 to 11 a.m., online via Zoom. No Tai Chi experience is necessary. Learn more at www.ellsworth.lib.me.us.

For more information about Healthy Acadia’s Tai Chi for Health course offerings, please contact Nina Zeldin at 207-479-1206 or nina@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501c3 nonprofit community health organization that works to vibrant communities and make it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s efforts to address food insecurity, and other health initiatives, visit www.healthyacadia.org.