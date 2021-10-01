Animal lovers from around Maine are invited to flock to have their animal companions blessed outdoors in celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day (Oct. 4). All pets are welcome to attend any of the Blessing of the Animals events. As prayers are offered, the pets will be gently sprinkled with holy water.

Saint Francis of Assisi was known for his love of all of God’s creatures. The Blessing of the Animals remembers Francis’ love by invoking God’s blessing on the animals and thanking God for letting us share the earth. The blessing also recognizes the important place that pets hold in people’s hearts.

Here are the events:





Saturday, Oct. 2

East Millinocket

Outside of St. Peter Church, 58 Cedar Street, 10 a.m.

Falmouth

Outside of Holy Martyrs of North America Church in the parking lot, 266 Foreside Road, 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Gray

Outside of St. Gregory Church in the parking lot, 24 North Raymond Road, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Houlton

Outside of St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 110 Military Street, 1 p.m.

Lewiston

Front lawn of the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 122 Ash Street, 10 a.m.

Norway

St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris Street, 10 a.m.

Portland

Outside of St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth Street, 10 a.m.

Rangeley

Outside of St. Luke Church, 19 Lake Street, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Belfast

Outside of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Court Street, 2:30 p.m.

Dexter

Outside of St. Anne Church in the upper parking lot, 64 Free Street, 12 p.m.

Gorham

Outside of St. Anne Church, 299 Main Street, 1 p.m.

Peaks Island

Outside of St. Christopher Church, 15 Central Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

Portland

Lawn of St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, 1 p.m.

Scarborough

Outside of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, noon.

Monday, Oct. 4

Winslow

Grotto of St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument Street, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Bridgton

St. Joseph Church, 225 South High Street, 10 a.m.