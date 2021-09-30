A man and woman were sentenced Wednesday for the roles they played in the overdose death of a Biddeford man more than four years ago, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Earl Cormier, 42, of Biddeford was sentenced to 10 years and five months in prison while Suzanne Cormier, 40, of Sanford was sentenced to 10 years.

Although the Cormiers share the same last name, information about whether they are related has not been released.





In addition to prison time, U.S. District Court Judge Jon Levy sentenced each of them to three years of supervised release.

Both pleaded guilty more than 18 months ago to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Their sentencings in U.S. District Court in Portland were delayed due to pandemic restrictions that did not allow in-person court hearings until this summer.

On July 8, 2017, Earl Cormier arranged a drug deal with the victim, according to court documents. Suzanne Cormier got the drugs from a supplier and the two went to Biddeford to complete the transaction.

The pair delivered the fentanyl-laced drug and needles to the victim in the Walmart parking lot in Biddeford.

The man injected the drugs in the store bathroom, the court documents said. He was later discovered there unconscious and died on July 19, 2017, without ever regaining consciousness.

They each faced up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $1 million.