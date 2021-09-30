A Bangor man who allegedly sexually abused two minor children over a period of eight years is facing 30 sex charges, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

Roch Gallant, 62, of Bangor. Courtesy of the Penobscot County Jail.

Roch Gallant, 62, was arrested Thursday by Maine State Police and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Gallant is charged with two count of gross sexual assault, a Class A crime, 16 counts of indecent sexual contact, some Class A and some Class B charges, and a dozen other counts.

The abuse allegedly began in 2011 and continued until 2019, according to the district attorney.

Gallant is expected to make his first court appearance at the Penobscot Judicial Center remotely from the jail at 1 p.m. Friday.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 if convicted of the most serious charge of gross sexual assault. He also could be ordered to register as a sex offender for life.