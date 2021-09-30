ROCKPORT — The Ladies League of Goose River Golf Club donated $1,000 to New Hope for Women.

New Hope is the Midcoast’s only agency providing services and support to individuals affected by domestic abuse, dating violence, and stalking.

The Ladies League, an active group of more than 20 women golfers of all ages and abilities, chose New Hope for Women as their 2021 fund recipient.





Faith Vautour, longstanding Ladies League member, said the fund has been used in the past for local causes, like helping to sponsor the Midcoast Breast Cancer Classic golf tournament.

“When we made the decision to give to New Hope this year, we had a set amount in mind,” explained Vautour, “but some of the Ladies League members felt so strongly about the cause that they supplemented the contribution with their own donations and Goose River Golf Club PGA Pro Alex Plummer kicked in, bringing the total to $1000.”

The check presentation was made Sept. 23 after the League’s final tournament of 2021. Ladies League members Vera Roberts of Rockland and Diane Norton of Camden serve on the board of New Hope for Women and gladly accepted the donation.

Roberts and Norton shared staggering statistics about the prevalence of domestic abuse in the Midcoast, especially during the pandemic. From 2019 to 2020, New Hope for Women experienced a 21 percent increase in the number of calls it received and a 1,500 percent increase in emergency shelter nights.

“This donation will help the dedicated staff at New Hope continue to provide services—like the 24/7 helpline, support, and education to our local communities and residents in need,” said Roberts. “We are so humbled by the generosity of our Ladies League members and Goose River Golf Club.”

