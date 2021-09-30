Join the Wendell Gilley Museum and researchers from Schoodic Institute on two consecutive Thursdays — Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — to participate in an ongoing long-term study by Schoodic Institute about the connections among plants, insects, and the birds that eat them. No prior field experience is necessary.

This is a learn-by-doing event where your efforts will contribute vital data toward understanding the changing biodiversity of Acadia National Park. October is an important month for migrating songbirds, seabirds, and raptors. Seabirds sail over the water, raptors use thermals and mountain updrafts, and songbirds feed by day among insect and fruit-laden forest environs. Plan on investing two hours of easy, slow-paced trail walking and help gather data using iNaturalist, Nature’s Notebook, and eBird. Seth Benz, Schoodic Institute’s bird ecology director, and a team of field technicians will provide instruction.

Registration is required for each field experience separately. There is a $10 fee per person, per day, and space is limited to 18 people. Sign up here and be sure to look for the event listing for the day you’re interested in — either Oct. 7 or Oct. 14.