

Flooding on Stillwater Avenue in Orono slowed down traffic on Tuesday after the town saw rain over the weekend.

Bangor and surrounding communities saw a few inches of rain last weekend, including more than 2 inches on Sunday. The rain led to a flash-flood warning that affected several towns in the eastern part of the state, including Ellsworth, Bucksport, Newport and Blue Hill. The rain temporarily closed down part of Route 1 in Bucksport.

Cars could be seen quickly dropping their speed as they crossed large puddles, slowing down traffic going northward up Stillwater near Kelley Road.





It did not rain in Orono on Tuesday, though occasional showers are expected on Thursday, according to forecasts.

The sections of Stillwater Avenue in Bangor and Veazie did not show any signs of flooding on Tuesday.