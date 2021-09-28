ELLSWORTH — On Monday, Sept. 27, The Grand was notified that an individual who spent short periods of time in the facility on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Sept. 24-26 tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of an overabundance of caution, the decision has been made to postpone the opening weekend of “Nunsense” to Oct. 8-10 with a pay-what-you-can Final Dress Rehearsal on Oct. 7. Further performance dates may be announced.

This individual is not a member of the staff or involved in the production of “Nunsense” but was in the building on and off during rehearsals.





All ticket holders for performances on Oct. 1-3 will be contacted to exchange tickets or to be issued a full refund.

The Grand is closely following CDC guidelines in this matter and all individuals considered close contacts are isolated and awaiting test results.

The Grand following CDC guidelines and masking is required for staff, cast, and patrons unless actively eating, drinking, or performing with physical distancing in place.

The health and well-being of staff, performers, crew, and patrons remain The Grand’s highest priority.

“Nunsense” will open on Oct. 8 and starts a full schedule of programming throughout the holidays.

The staff and board sincerely thank you for your understanding and continuing support.