SCARBOROUGH — Fr. Bill Garrott, O.P., a sought-after presenter and speaker, will offer free retreats at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough on Oct. 4-6 (7 p.m. each night) and St. Mary of Lourdes Church in Lincoln on Oct. 10-12 (6 p.m. each night).

All are welcome to gather at the retreats which are free of charge. The retreat in Scarborough will also be offered virtually (www.jp2me.org).

Fr. Garrott is a member of the Dominican Order, formerly known as the Order of Preachers (O.P.). For over 800 years, the mission of the order has been “to proclaim the Gospel to every corner of the world” so that every soul may come to know and love Jesus Christ. He has presented hundreds of retreats across the country.





During both retreats, he will aim to help parishioners enter more deeply into the love of the Holy Trinity and experience God’s mercy through the sacraments, including the availability of confessions each night. Fr. Garrott also invites participants to gather 20 minutes before the sessions to join him in praying the Rosary.

“You might call my ministry a ministry of encouragement,” says Fr. Garrott. “I’m preaching the theological version of hope. God has a plan and God provides always.”

He uses his musical abilities on piano and guitar to preach at retreats. Through word and song, he draws listeners more deeply into that unconditional love which the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit reveal to us through the Catholic faith.

“I think music functions as a backdoor to the soul,” he said.

Fr. Garrott is the youngest of eight children and entered the Order of Preachers in 1988. After six years of spiritual and academic formation, he was ordained to the priesthood in May of 1994. Fr. Garrott earned a master’s degree in theology from the University of Saint Thomas Aquinas (known as the Angelicum) in Rome.

For more information about the retreat in Scarborough, call 207-883-0334. For further details on the retreat in Lincoln, call 207-794-6333.