Foxcroft Academy (2-3) 2, Hermon 8 (5-0) Foxcroft Academy goals scored by Kamryn Commeau, assisted by Kiya Cook and Leah Hill unassisted on a direct free kick.

Foxcroft goalie, Olivia Hill had 17 saves on 25 shots and Alexia Poire had seven saves on 10 shots.





Hermon goals were scored by Sidney Gallup (2), Lyndsee Reed (4), Michaela S. (2).

Hermon goalie Ellie W. had nine saves on 12 shots.