WATERBORO, Maine — Hundreds gathered in Waterboro Sunday to remember Douglas Michaud, a 31-year-old man who was allegedly killed by his tenant on September 14.

As a tribute, the community held a ride for Michaud who had a love for motorcycles and classic cars.

“He had a contagious smile, you could not not like Doug. Like it was impossible to not like him at all,” Alice Gagne, Michaud’s friend, said.





Michaud’s friends said he was a family man and was about to create a little family of his own.

“He’s never going to be able to meet his son, raise his son, love his son. He’s never going to get the chance that I got to watch my child grow. He’s not going to have that and it just hurts to see Jamie have to go through that by herself,” Kristina Spescha, Michaud’s friend, said.

According to court documents, Michaud’s girlfriend, Jamie Wakefield, called police on September 14th after Michaud was shot by his tenant, Randal Hennessey.

“It was devastating, We heard what actually happened and it was heart wrenching,” said Waterboro resident Andrew Landy.

Like many of those who showed up for the ride, Andrew Landry and Kevin Coroa did not know Michaud directly but wanted to show support for those who did.

“For it to happen this close to home kinda like makes you think that you don’t know when it’s over who’s going to be there, so let the people you know know that you care about them,” Landry said.

Zachary Richard helped to organize the event after putting together some in the past after losing his sister to cancer in 2012.

“It’s a group you don’t want to be in but you know once you lose someone you kind of just, it’s a whole other world you get brought into and you realize there’s a lot of good people in this world that you never thought would be there for you even if you don’t know them directly,” Richard said.

Now, Michaud’s friends are taking measures to prevent something like this from happening again.

“I really want to see justice for Doug. I have been in contact with senators in our area and I have talked to them about making a law calling it Doug’s law to help future landlords. No landlord should ever be scared to go serve an eviction to anybody,” Gagne said.