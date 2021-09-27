More older Vermonters are eligible to sign up for booster shots against COVID-19 this week.

Registration opened Monday for Vermonters ages 75 and older to get the Pfizer vaccine booster. On Wednesday, people 70 and older can start signing up followed by the 65 and older age group on Friday.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans six months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Booster shots are available where Pfizer vaccines are offered, including at a Health Department clinic, pharmacy or health care provider, state officials said. People must make an appointment to get a shot at a state clinic and are asked to bring their vaccine cards with them. Information can be found on the Vermont Health Department website.